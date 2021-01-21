Morocco, Unique Example of Coexistence between Jews and Muslims - Jewish Community of Mexico

Morocco is a unique example of coexistence and tolerance between Jews and Muslims, said representatives of the Jewish community in Mexico.

During a virtual meeting with Morocco's ambassador in Mexico City, Abdelfattah Lebbar, representatives of the Jewish community highlighted "the Moroccan exception" as a model of harmonious interaction and coexistence between Muslims and Jews reflecting "a high level of tolerance between religions that has characterized Morocco throughout the ages."

The restoration of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel is a consecration of the coexistence and rapprochement of civilizations, cultures and religions between Jews and Muslims, they said during this meeting held by the Association of Moroccan Jews in Mexico.

It is also an illustration of the solidity of relations between Jews and Muslims in Morocco based on mutual respect and appreciation, "making the Kingdom a pioneer in religious tolerance throughout the region," representatives of the Jewish community were quoted as saying is a statement from the Moroccan Embassy in Mexico City.

On the economic level, they stressed the importance of promoting trade and investment given the experiences and potentialities that both countries have.

On this occasion, President of the Jewish Community of Mexico, businessman Marcos Shabot expressed the determination of the Jewish community to strengthen relations with the Kingdom in various political, economic and cultural fields, defend Morocco's interests and causes, attract investment in various sectors and organize tourist visits to promote the Jewish spiritual heritage that abounds in the country.

In his intervention, Morocco's ambassador in Mexico City stressed that the Kingdom is a model of coexistence, tolerance and openness, recalling that the Hebrew tributary is an essential component and an integral part of the national identity of the country.

The diplomat, who underlined the attachment of Moroccan Jews to the glorious Alawite throne, said the latter have always formed an important social, cultural, religious and intellectual fabric alongside their Muslim brothers.

According to him, this model of coexistence between Muslims and Jews has enabled Morocco to preserve its multicultural assets recognized by the Constitution, in addition to strengthening its diversity, unity and national identity.

MAP 20 January 2021