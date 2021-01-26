Morocco, US Organize Regional Meeting on Cooperation in Fight against Nuclear Proliferation and WMD

The ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad and the U.S. Department of State are organizing, from January 26 to 29, 2021, a virtual regional meeting on cooperation in the fight against nuclear proliferation and weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), as part of the monitoring of the activities of the Morocco-U.S. Working Group on security issues, resulting from the Strategic Dialogue.

The meeting takes place amidst a rise of cross-border security threats posed by terrorist groups and separatist movements, including their activities aimed at acquiring weapons of mass destruction. In this regard, the UN Security Council has adopted several sanctions regimes of which resolution 1540 represents the pillar, targeting non-state actors and armed and terrorist groups as part of the fight against nuclear proliferation and weapons of mass destruction.

During this regional meeting, round tables led by international experts allow the identification of good practices as well as the sharing of experiences in the application of international sanctions on specific cases falling under the UN Security Council.

Organized in collaboration with the Stimson Center, an international reference in the area of the fight against nuclear proliferation and weapons of mass destruction, the meeting is marked by the participation of Tunisia and Libya, as well as a Moroccan delegation representing the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy, the National Defense Administration, the Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Gendarmerie, Bank Al-Maghrib (Morocco’s central bank), the Processing of Financial Intelligence (UTRF), the Customs Administration, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) and the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

This meeting was opened by Mr. Redouane Houssaini, Director of the United Nations and International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad and Mr. David Greene, Charge d'Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Rabat.

Mr. Houssaini recalled, on this occasion, the centuries-old relations of friendship and cooperation between Morocco and the United States, which are based on a multifaceted strategic partnership and close coordination between the two countries at the various multilateral forums, in particular the United Nations, in the service of a common commitment to regional and international peace and stability.

The consolidation of this multidimensional strategic partnership is confirmed at all levels, in accordance with the High Guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to give it concrete, operational and forward-looking content, he pointed out.

For his part, David Greene praised the efforts of Morocco in the fight against nuclear proliferation and weapons of mass destruction, noting that the kingdom’s efforts are hailed worldwide.

Morocco has found a balance between the imperatives of security and freedom of trade, he said, adding that the United States remains committed to supporting efforts to strengthen regional cooperation in the fight against nuclear proliferation and weapons of mass destruction.

Rabat’s meeting is a further demonstration of the strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United States, within the framework of the Strategic Dialogue between the two countries, which covers political, economic and security issues.

MAP 26 January 2021