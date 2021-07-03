Morocco's Africanness Does Not Need to be Proved Any Longer (AU Commissioner)

The Africanness of Morocco does not need to be proved an longer, the Kingdom which has signed more than 1,000 cooperation agreements with African countries, has a very important role to play in the development of the continent, said Friday in Addis Ababa, Commissioner of the African Union in charge of infrastructure and energy, Amani Abou-Zeid.

The Kingdom under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI has always supported the brotherly African countries and has an important role to play in the post-Covid recovery in the Continent in view of the experience accumulated by Morocco in various fields, stressed Amani Abou-Zeid at the end of a meeting at the headquarters of the African Union with Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the AU and the UNECA, ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi.

During this meeting, the Moroccan diplomat who congratulated the AU Commissioner for her re-election for a new term in the pan-African organization, discussed with Abou-Zeid the post-Covid recovery in Africa, African industry, connectivity, digitalization and road safety in the African continent, highlighting the experience of Morocco and the role it can play in these areas.

"I want to take this opportunity to welcome the initiative of Morocco to send medical aid to African countries to help them fight the pandemic of Covid-19. The Kingdom has mobilized its capacities in the field of health to support sister African countries," said Abou-Zeid in a statement to MAP.

"I also applaud Morocco's success in its immunization against Covid19. Morocco is among the most advanced countries in the world in terms of vaccination. It is an honor for us and for Africa to see an African country like Morocco ranked in the top of the world in vaccination," said. Abou-Zeid, who also expressed her "admiration for the effectiveness of the Moroccan program to counter the coronavirus pandemic".

"We also need strong Africa-Africa cooperation for the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This means accelerating and strengthening intra-African trade, African industry and connectivity, among others," said the AU Commissioner, affirming that "Morocco has a great deal of experience in these areas and it is important to take advantage of this experience and the technical capabilities of the Kingdom”.

MAP 02 July 2021