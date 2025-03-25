Tuesday 25 March 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita met, on Monday in Rabat, with the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for the Moroccan Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, as part of the latter’s regional tour.

The visit comes ahead of informal consultations at the UN Security Council, scheduled for mid-April 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Omar Hilale, Morocco’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.During these talks, the Moroccan delegation highlighted the international momentum driven by HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara and the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative. In this context, the Sovereign had urged the United Nations, on November 6, 2024, during the 49th anniversary of the Green March, to “assume its responsibility and spell out the major difference between the real, legitimate world - represented by Morocco in its Sahara - and a world which is frozen in time, and which is disconnected from reality and the developments that have taken place.”

The Moroccan delegation also reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy in reaching a lasting, pragmatic, realistic and political solution, exclusively based on the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative, within the framework of Morocco’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

MAP: 24 March 2025

