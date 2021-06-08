Morocco/USA: Roadmap To Promote Efficiency of Public Procurement

The General Treasury of the Kingdom (TGR) and the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) of the United States Department of Commerce have developed a roadmap of cooperation to support Morocco's efforts to promote the efficiency, transparency and inclusiveness of the public procurement system.



This new framework for cooperation, which is of strategic importance, will allow Morocco to get informed about the experiences and good practices in force in the United States and internationally to make public procurement a real lever for economic development, said the TGR and the CLDP in a joint press release in a webinar, organized on Monday under the theme "promoting access of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to public procurement".



The objective of this event was to shed light on the reforms undertaken in Morocco with a view to strengthening the participation of SMEs in public procurement, to discuss the American model and the most successful international practices related to the access of SMEs to public procurement, to identify strategies and to propose recommendations to improve SMEs' access to public procurement.



The event was moderated by experts from the CLDP, representatives from the United States Embassy in Morocco and experts from the TGR, with the collaboration of experts from the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).





MAP 08 June 2021