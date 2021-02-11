New Development Model: Ombudsman Institution and Council of Europe Office in Morocco for Bolstering Bilateral Cooperation

The Ombudsman of the Kingdom Mohamed Benalilou examined, on Wednesday in Rabat, with Head of the Council of Europe Office in Morocco Michael Ingledow, the means of consolidating their bilateral cooperation and supporting the role of the Institution in the new development model.

This partnership should also contribute to achieving the Institution's objectives by ensuring the promotion of the principles linked to the performance of the public service and the rights of users, within the framework of a vision based on the balance between rights and duties, said a press release from the Ombudsman Institution.

During this meeting, which falls within the framework of cooperation relations uniting Morocco and the Council of Europe, Benalilou presented an overview of the means of intervention of the Institution, its mechanisms of action, its regional presence and its human resources, as well as its cooperation relations with actors in the fields of human rights and governance, both at the national level and with similar international institutions, according to the same source.

Health, judicial administration, extensive regionalization, digitization and artificial intelligence are issues of shared interest between the two parties, who have expressed their firm will to continue their cooperation by adopting new and renewed programs.

For his part, Ingledow welcomed the initiative of the Kingdom of Morocco concerning the amended United Nations resolution relating to the role of ombudsmen in the promotion of human rights, of good governance and the rule of law, unanimously approved by the United Nations General Assembly at its 75th session on December 16, 2020 in New York.

MAP 11 February 2021