Official: Agreements Signed between Morocco, USA and Israel Will Have Positive Impact on All Regions

The agreements and conventions that have been signed between Morocco, the United States of America and the State of Israel will have a positive impact on all regions of the kingdom, including the southern provinces, said on Wednesday president of the Association of Regions of Morocco, Mohand Laenser.

These agreements "will have repercussions on all regions, including the southern region, within the framework of the autonomy initiative, recognized by the major powers as the only way out of the conflict," Laenser told MAP following a meeting through video-conference with the Minister of Interior on the progress of advanced regionalization.

During this meeting, the presidents of the regions were keen to express their support for this development in the Sahara issue, following the telephone conversations between HM King Mohammed VI and U.S. President Donald Trump, and between the Sovereign and President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas.

The meeting that focused on "the examination of topics concerning the progress of the regions and the status of advanced regionalization in Morocco," is part of the regular meetings between the Minister of Interior and the president of the Association of Regions of Morocco, Laenser said.

The visit to Morocco on Tuesday of a high-level US-Israeli delegation was endorsed by a Joint Declaration that announced the opening of a new era in relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Israel.

Morocco and the United States of America signed, on this occasion, two cooperation agreements to promote investment in Morocco and Africa.

MAP 23 December 2020