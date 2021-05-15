Palestinian Ambassador to Morocco Commends HM the King's Unwavering Support to Palestinian Cause

The ambassador of Palestine to Morocco, Jamal Choubki, expressed his thanks and gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI for his unwavering support to the Palestinian cause.

"I would like to express my thanks to Morocco, King, government and people, for its support for the Palestinian people and its firm condemnation of the Israeli aggression," the Palestinian diplomat said on Saturday in a statement to M24, the news channel of the Moroccan news agency (MAP).

He noted that HM the King's instructions to send emergency humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip reinforce the resistance of the Palestinian people to Israeli attacks.

The diplomat affirmed that the holy city of Al Quds needs the support of all, like Morocco which is working through the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency to support "our families in the holy city in the health, education and social areas".

He added that the Palestinian people, united in the face of this aggression, count on its Arab and Islamic depth and on the international community, noting that Israelis stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque during the month of Ramadan, "without any respect for the sanctity of the place".

He also recalled the eviction of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in occupied Al-Quds.

The Israeli occupation must understand that no force can prevent the Palestinian people from enjoying their right to an independent state, with the city of Al-Quds as its capital, he concluded.

HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has kindly given his High Instructions to send emergency humanitarian aid for the benefit of the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

This humanitarian aid, consisting of 40 tons, is made up of basic food products, emergency medicine and blankets. The humanitarian aid will be airlifted by airplanes of the Royal Armed Forces.

MAP 15 mai 2021