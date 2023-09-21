Parliament: Joint Meeting of Finance Committees to Monitor Govt Actions to Address Earthquake Effects

The Finance and Economic Development Committee of the House of Representatives and the Finance, Planning, and Regional Development Committee of the House of Councillors will convene for a joint meeting on Friday, which will focus on the monitoring of the government's measures and actions in response to the recent earthquake that affected several provinces in the Kingdom.

According to a press release from both Houses, this meeting is being held in accordance with Article 68 of the Constitution. It will be attended by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget, as well as the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of Relations with Parliament and Government Spokesman.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 pm and will take place in the 'Salle Marocaine' (Moroccan Hall) at the House of Representatives' headquarters.

MAP: 21 September 2023