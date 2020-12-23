Relations with Morocco are "Excellent" at All Levels (Spanish Interior Minister)

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska on Wednesday highlighted the excellent relations with Morocco and the level of cooperation in all areas.

"Relations of cooperation and collaboration with Morocco are excellent at all levels," said Grande-Marlaska, who was a guest of Spanish radio Cadena Ser.

"We have no problem with Morocco," said the Spanish minister, welcoming the level of bilateral cooperation in security and police matters.

Thanks to this collaboration, the number of illegal migrants arriving to the Spanish coasts was reduced by 50% in 2019, noted Grande-Marlaska, emphasizing the importance of continuing cooperation and coordination with countries of origin and transit of illegal immigration, such as Morocco, to face this phenomenon which has seen an upsurge in this situation marked by Covid-19.

The Spanish Interior Minister called for greater involvement of the European Union (EU) to find durable solutions to the problem of managing migratory flows.

MAP 23 December 2020