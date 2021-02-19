The Republic of Burundi Welcomes Decision of Morocco To Open Embassy in Bujumbura

The Republic of Burundi welcomed the decision of Morocco to open an embassy of the Kingdom in Burundi with residence in Bujumbura.

Burundi "welcomes the decision of the Kingdom of Morocco to open an Embassy in Burundi with residence in Bujumbura," said on Thursday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi.

"Also, the government of the Republic of Burundi reiterates the maintenance of its consular representation in Laâyoune in the Kingdom of Morocco", reaffirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation.

MAP 18 February 2021