Right of Access to Information: CDAI, CCME Ink Partnership, Cooperation Agreement

The Commission on the Right of Access to Information (CDAI) and the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad (CCME) signed Tuesday in Rabat a partnership and cooperation agreement on the implementation of Law 31.13 on the right of access to information that entered into force on March 12, 2020.

Under this agreement, initialed by CDAI President, Omar Seghrouchni, and CCME President, Driss El Yazami, the two parties agree to work together to accompany the Council in the process of setting up an integrated and proactive system of access to information and to respond to information requests from citizens.

The CDAI is in charge at the national level of accompanying the deployment of the right of access to information stipulated in article 27 of the constitution, CDAI president told MAP.

This support is a "long-term" action that concerns a wide range of public institutions, including the House of Representatives, the House of Advisors, administrations and local authorities, he added.

In similar remarks, CCME head noted that the agreement will help the Council to make information available to the Moroccan public and Moroccan expatriate communities. It will also allow the efficient implementation of this constitutional right.

By virtue of the agreement, the CCME will communicate to the CDAI the filing plan of the documents made available to citizens, taking into account the relevant provisions of Law 69.99 on archives and Law 09.08 on the protection of personal data, as well as the names of its collaborators assigned to this task.

For its part, the CDAI is committed to training and supporting the aforementioned collaborators and to carrying out investigations on possible requests from citizens that have not been satisfied by the CCME, in accordance with Article 22 of Law 31.13.

In parallel, a joint working group, made up of representatives of both institutions, was set up. It is in charge of drawing up the annual joint work program and ensuring its execution. The CDAI annual report will include an assessment of the collaboration between the two institutions.

MAP 09 March 2021