Royal Vision Views Sea as Pillar of Prosperity, Continental Link, and Sovereignty

Wednesday 27 August 2025

The Royal Vision establishes the sea as an essential vector of national prosperity, continental connection, and the defense of sovereignty, emphasized, on Tuesday in Rabat, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatries, Nasser Bourita.

In an address read on his behalf at the opening of a seminar under the theme “International Practices in the Delimitation of Maritime Spaces”, organized in partnership with the Institute of International Law (IDI), a prestigious organization bringing together distinguished global specialists in international law, Bourita stated that the Sovereign has linked full territorial integrity to Morocco’s resolute assertion as a major maritime player, specifying that this vision goes beyond the simple logic of sovereignty to embrace a perspective of economic and human connection through the sea, particularly with Africa.

On the domestic level, the minister explained that this has notably resulted in the impetus given to the blue economy, port development—particularly Tangier Med, which is today one of the most important ports in the Mediterranean and Africa—and soon the Dakhla Atlantic Port, which is intended to be a hub on and for Africa. Morocco has also called to rebuild a strong and competitive national merchant fleet, in order to ensure smooth connection with Africa and the world.

On the international level, he recalled that the sea has been placed at the heart of the major diplomatic initiatives launched by His Majesty the King in recent years, citing in this regard the Rabat Process, which has brought together since 2022 23 Atlantic African states around a common vision structured around three pillars: maritime security, environmental protection, and the promotion of sustainable blue development.

He also mentioned the Royal Initiative to enable Atlantic ocean access for Sahel countries, launched in 2023, which is an unprecedented expression of “geopolitical solidarity”, aiming to overcome the constraint of landlocked status by providing brotherly Sahel countries access to Moroccan port infrastructure.

Finally, he mentioned the Atlantic-African gas pipeline project, launched by His Majesty the King and the President of Nigeria in 2016, specifying that this large-scale, structuring project, far more than just an energy infrastructure, embodies a transformative vision of regional stabilization through the intertwining of interests.

“By linking 13 African countries, this gas pipeline will stimulate the creation of local infrastructure and catalyze regional industrial development. It is a bet on lasting security and stability through collective prosperity,” the minister pointed out.

These three initiatives, Bourita observed, strongly underline a truth that the Sovereign has never ceased to embody: in Africa, everything becomes possible when a strong vision is joined by firm will.

This is also the idea, he argued, that Morocco brought to the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, last June, where His Majesty the King co-chaired, with the French President, an African Summit on Maritime Action, adding that the Sovereign believes that "Africa, with its strong voice, its assets and its vision, intends to express its views in full regarding the Continent’s maritime destiny."

Moreover, the minister emphasized that this global approach, promoted by the Sovereign, highlights three fundamental dimensions of Morocco’s relationship with the sea and maritime law: it reflects His conviction that the sea is not a border but a space of connection and integration; it shows how Morocco approaches and optimizes its maritime spaces with a logic of partnership; and it finally demonstrates that Morocco does not view the Montego Bay Convention as a fixed text, but as a dynamic and living instrument.

“The Convention on the Law of the Sea is not only a code of delimitation; it is an evolving and pragmatic instrument. It can better serve development, security, and cooperation,” he stated, noting that while it remains a reference framework, it is a framework over 40 years old, which needs updating.

In this respect, Bourita called for a reform of ocean governance that incorporates technological advances (underwater robotics, mining), addresses environmental imperatives related to biodiversity, pollution, and acidification, and is open to new uses of the sea.

He further stated that without waiting for this reform, the rapid entry into force of the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond Areas of National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) represents an urgency, both strategic and ethical.

“This historic instrument fills a critical gap in the high seas. For Africa in particular, whose coastal economies depend directly on the health of the oceans, the BBNJ is an opportunity offered to ocean governance to get ahead of the crisis, rather than merely manage it,” the minister added.

MAP: 26 August 2025

