Russia Calls for Ending Hostilities and Easing Tensions in Guergarate

Russia called on Wednesday for ending hostilities and easing tensions in the Guergarate region.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry issued on Wednesday, following a telephone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Russia calls on all parties concerned to end hostilities and ease the tensions that have mounted over the past days in the Guergarate region.

Russia reiterated on this occasion its position in favor of the resolution of the Sahara issue "exclusively by political and diplomatic means and on the basis of the international law in force", added the same source.

The talks between Bourita and Lavrov touched on the Russian-Moroccan relations, mainly the bilateral meeting between the two parties scheduled for early December in Moscow and the holding of the 8th Intergovernmental Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

MAP 18 November 2020