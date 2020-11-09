Sahara: France-Morocco Friendship Group at French Senate Calls for Solution Inspired by Moroccan Autonomy Proposal

The France-Morocco friendship group at the French Senate has called for a solution inspired by the broad autonomy proposal presented by Morocco.



"The Senate's France-Morocco Friendship Group welcomes the 45th anniversary of the Green March. At a time when tension is high in Guerguarat, we call once again for a peaceful and negotiated solution under the aegis of the United Nations Security Council, inspired by the proposal for broad autonomy advocated by the Kingdom of Morocco", said the Group's President Christian Cambon.



"For 45 years, the Kingdom of Morocco has made huge efforts by investing in housing, health, education, economic activities and public facilities, as noted by the France-Morocco friendship group of the Senate when going there", Cambon told MAP.



"More than tensions and armed conflicts, the civilian populations of this region need economic and social development to live in peace in this part of the world," he pointed out.



In his speech on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Green March, HM King Mohammed VI reaffirmed Morocco's sincere commitment to cooperate with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, within the framework of the relevant Security Council resolutions so as to achieve a final solution to the Sahara issue based on the autonomy initiative.



The Sovereign also underlined the strong commitment to make the Sahara an engine of development at the regional and continental levels.

MAP 09 November 2020