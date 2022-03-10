Sahara Issue: Guatemala Reiterates Unwavering Support for Morocco's Territorial Integrity

The President of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Congress of Guatemala, Manuel Conde Orellana, reiterated his country's "unwavering" support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Morocco over its southern provinces.

Mr. Orellana was speaking during a meeting held on Tuesday with Moroccan MPs Hayat Laarich and Abdelali Barouki, on the sidelines of their participation in the Parliamentary Forum on Security and Intelligence, held in the Guatemalan capital.

He affirmed that "the Congress of Guatemala continues to reaffirm, on different occasions, the unwavering position in support of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and its full and complete sovereignty over its southern provinces".

Mr. Orellana also highlighted the pioneering role of HM King Mohammed VI on the Arab and African scene, as well as the Sovereign's positions on current international issues.

According to Morocco's diplomatic representation in Guatemala City, Mr. Orellana also expressed his country's desire to strengthen its economic and trade relations with the Kingdom so that they match the positive dynamics that characterize political relations between the two countries both bilaterally and in international forums.

On this occasion, the members of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Congress of Guatemala noted that the establishment of a parliamentary friendship group between the two countries can ensure the appropriate conditions to relaunch bilateral cooperation programs.

For their part, the Moroccan MPs gave an overview of the issue of the Moroccan Sahara and the political and institutional changes Morocco is experiencing as a result of the reforms undertaken under the 2011 constitution.

These reforms have triggered a new dynamic in the democratic process in the Kingdom, they underlined.

The Parliamentary Forum on Security and Intelligence was marked by presentations and analyzes delivered by international experts on several topical issues, including cross-border crime, financial and administrative corruption, money laundering, regional security and illicit financial flows.

MAP 09 March 2022