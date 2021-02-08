Sahara: MP from Presidential Majority Calls for Opening French Consulate in Dakhla

M’Jid El Guerrab, member of the Agir Ensemble group (Presidential Majority), has expressed support for the opening of a French consulate in Dakhla.

"Of course, the opening of a consulate is the responsibility of the French diplomatic authorities. But, as a deputy representing the legislative power and the French people, I am for the opening of a French representation in Dakhla," he said Monday in an interview with MAP.

"There are French people in the South of Morocco, in Dakhla in particular, who have only one desire, which is to see France open a Consulate which will facilitate all administrative procedures and prevent them from going to Agadir", the French MP pointed out.

According to him, "we should, indeed, think about a diplomatic branch, a consulate or at least an honorary consulate."

"We have to find a formula to enable French nationals living in the South of Morocco to have access to the French administration: for passports, identity cards, weddings and everything relating to civil status," he went on.

After having praised the "formidable" work of Moroccan diplomacy, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, in the Sahara issue and commended the "beautiful diplomatic victories" won by Morocco over the past few years, in particular its return to the African Union, the French MP underlined that "France was the first country to recognize and support the Moroccan autonomy plan for the Sahara in 2007".

This support is a form of the recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara, he said.

"When a country supports the Moroccan autonomy plan for the Sahara, it is a form of recognition of Moroccan sovereignty" on this territory, he stressed, reiterating his wish to see France open a diplomatic representation in the south of Morocco.

MAP 08 February 2021