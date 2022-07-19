Samir Refinery: Ministry of Energy Examines Technical, Economic Scenarios to Reach Appropriate Solutions

Minister of Energy, Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, said Monday that her department is examining the technical and economic scenarios to reach appropriate solutions to the case of the Samir oil refinery.



Speaking at a session of oral questions at the House of Representatives, Ms. Benali said the refinery's case is an investment issue that must be treated reasonably, through developing a clear vision in terms of management and taking into account the interests of the Moroccan state as a potential investor, the employees of the refinery and the inhabitants of the city of Mohammedia.



The case of Morocco's sole refinery is of "unprecedented complexity" given the accumulation of problems for over 20 years, which resulted in the shutdown of the refinery.



The minister also noted that the national energy ecosystem has recorded no malfunction in the energy supply, adding that the national market needs have been fully met.



The only segment which experienced a malfunction during this year is natural gas, she observed, praising the efforts of the government that have solved this problem and ensured the supply of natural gas in a timely manner despite the unprecedented global crisis.

MAP 18 July 2022