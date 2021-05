Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita received Monday several ambassadors who came to present to him the copies of their credentials as representatives of their countries in Morocco.

They are Ambassadors of Guatemala Erick Estuardo Escobedo Ayala, of Kazakhstan Saulekul Sailaukyzy, and of Burundi Nestor Bankumukunzi.

