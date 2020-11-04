Several New Ambassadors Present Copies of Credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita received, on Wednesday, several ambassadors who came to present to him the copies of their credentials as representatives of foreign countries and international bodies.

They are the Ambassadors of the Republic of Chile Rafael Puelma Claro, of the Kingdom of Sweden Anne Höglund, of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Bacha Gina Fanfa, of Australia Michael Graeme Bruce Cutts, of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Hanani, of the United Nations World Food Program Fatimata Sow Sidibe, and of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Jeroen Roodenburg.

MAP 04 November 2020