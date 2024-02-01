Spain to ‘Further Promote’ its Ties with Morocco in All Areas

Spanish Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, on Wednesday stressed that her government "will further promote" its relations with Morocco in all areas.

''As part of the new phase of bilateral relations, the government will further promote its relations with Morocco in all areas,'' Saiz said before the Commission on Inclusion, Social Security and Migration at the Congress of Deputies (Lower House).

The minister recalled that Spain and Morocco concluded, during the last high-level meeting, held on February 1-2 in Rabat, twenty agreements.

''The objective is to strengthen, among other things, bilateral cooperation in the fight against human trafficking and terrorism, migration cooperation and the promotion of export companies and Spanish enterprises in Morocco,'' Saiz underlined.

In this regard, the Spanish official stressed that Morocco is "an example in terms of managing migratory flows".

"All countries endeavor to attract and retain skills. We will provide better channels for regular and orderly migration that will allow migrants to integrate into society and the labor market, by promoting successful circular migration such as those already in place, as in the case with Morocco,” she said.

MAP: 31 January 2024