Throne Day Reflects Perfect Symbiosis between Alaouite Throne and Moroccan People: El Otmani

The celebration of the 22nd anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the throne of his glorious ancestors is an opportunity to reaffirm the perfect symbiosis between the Glorious Alawite Throne and the Moroccan people, said, Tuesday, the Head of government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Government held by videoconference, El Otmani underlined that through this glorious occasion, the Moroccan people recall the major achievements made by Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty the King.

Quoted in a press release published at the end of the Council, the Head of Government added that Morocco has achieved several important advances in various areas at the political and democratic levels, but also in terms of the promotion of human rights, social and economic development, qualification of human capital and infrastructure upgrading.

It is also about the diplomatic influence of Morocco in its regional and international environment thanks to the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, he said.

El Otmani also shed light on the latest successes achieved by Morocco, in particular in the fight against COVID-19, thanks to the wise human and proactive Royal decisions, which played an important role in dealing with this pandemic and its health, economic and social repercussions.

The Head of Government took this opportunity to express on his behalf and on behalf of the members of the government his sincere congratulations to His Majesty the King, the release added.

MAP 27 July 2021