UN Hopes Announcement By HM the King and Pres. Trump will Contribute to Peace and Prosperity in MENA

The United Nations said on Friday that it hopes that the announcement made on the occasion of the phone conversation between HM King Mohammed VI and US President Donald Trump will contribute to peace and economic prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa region.

"The other development" and "the other big announcement" (in addition to the recognition by the United States of the full and entire sovereignty of Morocco over the Sahara, Editor's note), was the decision of the Kingdom of resume official contacts and diplomatic relations with Israel, noted the spokesperson of the UN Secretary General, Stéphane Dujarric.

The United Nations hopes the decision will promote cooperation and create new opportunities to ensure the progress of peace and economic prosperity in the North African and Middle East region, Dujarric said during his daily press briefing in New York.

For his part, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos said that Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has always been committed to achieving peace in the Middle East and defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

"I believe that Morocco's vision has always been a committed one for peace in the region, defending the rights of the Palestinians while supporting a solution based on two states living side by side in peace and security," Moratinos told MAP, reacting to the telephone conversation that His Majesty the King had on Thursday with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Moroccan diplomacy and His Majesty King Mohammed VI, following the example of the late HM Hassan II, have always made a positive contribution to peace in the region. It is within this framework that Morocco has taken this historic decision" which reinforces its commitment to peace in the Middle East, according to the former European Union Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process.

MAP 11 December 2020