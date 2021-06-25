UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and Training in Africa Inaugurated in Rabat

The headquarters of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and Training in Africa (UNOCT), the first of its kind on the African continent, was inaugurated Thursday in Rabat.



The inauguration ceremony was chaired by minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, with the participation, by videoconference and in person, of senior UN officials and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Morocco.



The ceremony was broadcast by video conference to allow participants in the second Counter-Terrorism Week in New York to attend and follow its proceedings.



The new Program Office will work to develop and implement accredited programs that focus on capacity building and skills development in the area of counter-terrorism, including security, investigation and prosecution, prison and border management, disengagement, rehabilitation and reintegration.



It will rely on the pooling of the expertise of Morocco and UNOCT in order to provide quality training for the benefit of African States, according to a collaborative and supportive approach reflecting a spirit of collective responsibility.



The choice of Morocco as a partner for the establishment of this Program Office is further proof of the confidence and esteem in which the National Strategy to Combat Terrorism and Violent Extremism is held under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.



This project also consolidates the continuous commitment and sharing values adopted by Morocco and the privileged place of African issues in the Kingdom's diplomatic initiatives, in accordance with the Very High Orientations defined by HM the King.



The opening ceremony was marked by the online participation of the UN Under-Secretary General for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, the Deputy Director of UNOCT, Mauro Miedico and Morocco's Permanent Representative to the UN, ambassador Omar Hilale.



The ceremony brought together from Morocco the head of the new Program Office in Rabat, Carlos Reis, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Morocco, Sylvia Lopez-Ekra, and the ambassador of Cameroon, doyen of African ambassadors accredited to Morocco, Mohammedou Youssoufou.



Morocco and the UN had signed in October 2020, a headquarters agreement for the establishment in Morocco of this UN Program Office. Signed by Bourita and Voronkov, this agreement reflects the ambition to combine efforts to meet the challenges related to the growing terrorist threat in Africa in recent years.



The office aims to build the capacity of member states through the development of national counter-terrorism training programs. The UNOCT was established in June 2017 to support the efforts of the various UN agencies in their missions to accompany member states in the implementation of the UN global counter-terrorism strategy.

MAP 24 June 2021