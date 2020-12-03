Unesco Executive Board: Arab Group Commends Tireless Efforts of HM the King in Defending Al-Quds

The Arab Group of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) welcomed on Wednesday the tireless efforts of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for the defense of the Holy City at the diplomatic and political levels.

"The Arab Group welcomes the tireless efforts of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in the defense of the Holy City at the diplomatic and political levels and highly appreciates the initiatives of the executive arm of the Al-Quds Committee to support the resistance of the Maqdessis, - through the financing and the implementation of economic projects in their favor, and to preserve the symbolic character of the Holy City as a center of coexistence and peace between monotheistic religions ", Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Khalid Abdelghaffar, said in a speech on behalf of the Arab Group at the opening of the 210th session of the Executive Board of the UN organization.

The minister recalled that occupied Palestine and its capital Al-Quds-Acharif constitute a central issue for the Arab Group and retain its full attention due to the persistent serious violations to which they are subject in the areas falling within the competence of the Unesco.

In this regard, he said that the Arab Group deeply regrets that the decisions taken regarding Palestine and its capital Al Quds-East concerning educational and cultural institutions in the occupied Arab territories have not yet been implemented, especially those related to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Old City, Al-Haram Al-Ibrahimi and the old city of Al-Khalil.

Mr. Abdelghaffar praised the efforts of HM King Abdullah II of Jordan for the protection of the holy places, in particular the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The 210th session of the Unesco Executive Board opened on Wednesday with the participation of Morocco.

This session will run until 27 January 2021.

The Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of UNESCO (the others being the General Conference and the Secretariat) and it is elected by the General Conference.

Acting under the authority of the General Conference the Board examines the programme of work for the Organization and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the Director-General.

MAP 3 December 2020