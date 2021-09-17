UNHCR Questioned on Full Responsibility of Algeria in Ordeal of Detained Population in Tindouf camps

Morocco's permanent representative in Geneva, ambassador Omar Zniber, questioned on Thursday the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on the full responsibility of the Algerian regime in the persistence of the ordeal endured by the population held against its will in the Tindouf camps.

Speaking at the 82nd meeting of the Standing Committee of the UNHCR Program, Zniber listed the multiple violations of international law and humanitarian law committed against the population of the Tindouf camps.

He noted, in this regard, that Morocco continues to express its deep concern about the devolution by Algeria of its powers to the armed group of the polisario in the camps of Tindouf, which is a singular situation and unprecedented in international law.

The ambassador also condemned the abject crimes committed by the Algerian security forces against the inhabitants of the Tindouf camps, recalling the case of two young Sahrawis burned alive by a patrol of the Algerian army.

Zniber also spoke out against the forced recruitment of child soldiers into armed militias in Tindouf in violation of international charters on the rights of children. He also drew attention to the continued diversion of humanitarian aid intended for the population of these camps.

While denouncing the attitude of the Algerian regime that refuses to carry out the census of the population of Tindouf, Zniber noted that its registration should not only allow the people concerned to access their rights, but it is also necessary to combat fraud and crime, including human trafficking.

MAP 17 September 2021