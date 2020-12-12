U.S. Ambassador :Announcements Expected Next Week to Consolidate Strategic Partnership between Rabat and Washington

A series of announcements are expected next week to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States of America and the Kingdom of Morocco, U.S. Ambassador to Morocco, David Fischer, said Friday in Rabat.

"Next week, we plan to make a series of announcements that will strengthen the U.S.-Moroccan strategic partnership in economic development and trade, while reinforcing Morocco's role as an economic leader in the region," Fischer stated at a press briefing in the wake of the U.S. historic decision to recognize Morocco's full sovereignty over its Sahara.

Highlighting the solidity of the historic U.S.-Moroccan relations that will mark, next year, the 200th anniversary of the establishment by Washington of its first diplomatic representation in Morocco, the diplomat said he was convinced that the Kingdom has a solid "economic future" in the aftermath of the current crisis related to the global pandemic Covid-19.

Fischer recalled that his country will open a consulate in Dakhla to support and encourage investment and development projects that will bring "tangible benefits."

He also praised the "bold" leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who has positioned Morocco as the "economic gateway" to Africa through free trade agreements signed with countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In that regard, the U.S. Ambassador noted that the Kingdom is the only country in Africa linked to the United States by a free trade agreement.

US President Trump on Thursday signed a proclamation recognizing the full sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the entire region of the Moroccan Sahara.

The United States of America has also decided to open a consulate in Dakhla, with a primarily economic vocation, to encourage U.S. investments and contribution to economic and social development.

MAP 11 December 2020