U.S. Assistant Secretary for Educational & Cultural Affairs Visits Morocco with the Aim of Strengthening Cultural Preservation

U.S. Assistant Secretary for Educational & Cultural Affairs Marie Royce led a delegation to Morocco from November 20 to 23 to discuss a potential deal that would limit the import of certain archaeological and ethnographic objects from Morocco to the United States, a statement from the American embassy in Rabat said on Tuesday.

"The United States has a deep respect for Morocco's cultural heritage. We hope to make conclusive progress towards signing an agreement that would allow our cultural institutions and authorities to work together for the protection of Moroccan cultural heritage from looting and trafficking, and which would promote a wider cultural exchange between our countries," Ms. Royce pointed out in this regard.

The U.S. official met on this occasion with the Moroccan minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Othman El Ferdaous, in order to explore the means of widening the opportunities for cultural exchange between the two countries, in particular in the area of the preservation of heritage, according to the same source.

The United States has a long history of working closely with Morocco in the preservation of cultural heritage sites throughout the Kingdom. Since 2002, the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation has invested more than $ 860,000 in 11 projects aimed at preserving the cultural heritage of Morocco, the statement said.

In addition, the USAID is developing a $ 3 million program to promote religious tolerance and community efforts to preserve the cultural heritage sites of religious and ethnic minorities in Morocco, according to the same source.

During her visit, the U.S. Assistant Secretary visited the Nahon Synagogue in the Medina of Tangier, a symbol of Morocco's religious diversity and the promotion of interfaith understanding.

MAP 25 November 2020