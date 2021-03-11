Vaccination in Morocco: Adherence and Enthusiasm of Foreign Nationals Residing in the Kingdom

The vaccination operation of foreigners residing in Morocco continues at the level of the different regions of the Kingdom in good conditions which rely mainly on an impeccable organization and a high level coordination between the different local, regional and administrative authorities.

This free campaign was well received by foreigners residing in Morocco who expressed their appreciation and gratitude for this generous gesture from His Majesty King Mohammed VI, which allowed them to benefit from the vaccine, like all Moroccan citizens aged between 17 and over 75 years.

They also expressed their appreciation for the smooth running of the various stages of this operation launched by His Majesty the King, starting with sending an SMS to 1717 and booking appointments, in addition to the excellent reception conditions and the administration of doses of vaccines, under the supervision of health executives and nurses.

The scenes at vaccination centers in Rabat summarize the conditions under which this operation takes place in different regions of the Kingdom, where foreign beneficiaries are keen to book their appointment in advance to avoid congestion, in accordance with the health protocol in force, before they are taken care of, upon their arrival at their centers, by a health and administrative team mobilized to serve them, as all Moroccan citizens.

In this regard, chairman of the Association of French of Rabat (AFR) Frederic Bauer said in a statement to MAP that the vaccination operation against the coronavirus "is taking place in very good conditions," praising the commitment and strong mobilization of people who ensure the organization of this campaign.

"Authority officials knocked on our doors to communicate to us the dates and places to take the first dose, according to the age categories," he said, adding that following the injection of the first dose, an appointment was communicated for the second one.

The atmosphere is the same in Marrakech. The beneficiaries of the vaccination operation at the Bab Doukkala Center have booked appointments in advance and stood early at the entrance of the center. Administrative staff are responsible for collecting all the data concerning them (personal data and health status), before these beneficiaries are directed to receive the first dose of vaccine.

After the vaccination, they are placed under medical supervision in a dedicated room for half an hour before going home, according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

In a statement to MAP, Marion Fossorier, a foreign resident in Morocco for 30 years, said she was impressed by the quality of the organization of this vaccination campaign against Covid-19 which is taking place in excellent conditions.

"In less than 48 hours, I registered via the internet and got an appointment," she said, indicating that once at the center, she was warmly welcomed by the medical staff, who asked some questions about her health.

Once the national vaccination campaign started, the different diplomatic representations contacted their citizens residing in Morocco, via the different portals, to encourage them to benefit from the campaign, while welcoming this noble and pioneering initiative.

Thanks to its exemplary management of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic at all levels, including the supply of vaccine and the launch of the vaccination operation, Morocco is now one of the international models, ranking first in Africa in terms of the number and average number of members who have benefited from the vaccine.

After the launch of the vaccination campaign, more than four million and 80,000 people have benefited from the first dose, while more than 854,000 people have benefited from the second dose of vaccination.

In the same vein, the Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) ranked Morocco among the top ten that successfully completed the challenge of vaccination against covid-19, the WHO representation congratulated the Kingdom for this success. "Congratulations on the success of this campaign!" it wrote on its Twitter account.

Indeed, the success of the national operation of vaccination of Moroccan citizens and foreigners residing in Morocco is an extension of the achievements of the Kingdom, which was among the first countries to declare a state of emergency and to close its air, land and sea borders after the appearance of the first case of contamination, and the announcement of the global lockdown to cope with the pandemic, in accordance with the High Instructions of HM the King.

The Kingdom was also among the first countries to adopt a treatment protocol that has proven its effectiveness against the pandemic, allowing Morocco to avoid the worst in terms of the spread of the virus, in addition to the choice of suitable vaccines (storage and cold chain), opting for "Astrazeneca" and "Sinopharm", and the formulation of requests about them before their production, while several other countries had not yet made their choice.

Thanks to this vision and anticipatory management, the Kingdom has received large doses of both vaccines (8 million doses) as well as implemented a vaccination strategy at the national, regional and local levels to make the national vaccination campaign a success, through the preparation of a national depot to store the vaccines, the implementation of a plan for receiving, storing and distributing the vaccines under secure conditions.

The vaccination campaign aims to immunize all components of the Moroccan people (30 million to vaccinate about 80% of the population), to reduce and then eliminate cases of contamination and death due to the epidemic, and to stem the spread of the virus, with a view to a gradual return to a normal life.

MAP 11 March 2021