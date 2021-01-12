Visit of US Delegation to Moroccan Sahara, Strong Diplomatic and Political Act (Senegalese News Outlet)

The visit to Laayoune and Dakhla of the US delegation led by the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, is a strong diplomatic and political act and shows the strength of the strategic partnership relations between Rabat and Washington, said on Monday Senegalese news information website + Le Républicain +.

One month after the announcement by the American administration of the recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara, the United States have just given substance to this historic decision by initiating on the ground the process of opening their General Consulate in Dakhla, the source added.

This diplomatic act of big legal and political force shows once again the solidity of the centuries-old relations and of the strategic partnership between Rabat and Washington, the author of the article pointed out, noting that this visit is part of the implementation of the Proclamation of US President Donald Trump recognizing for the first time in the history of the United States of America, the full sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the entire region of the Moroccan Sahara.

The opening of the US consulate in Dakhla, which will make it possible in particular to support and promote investments and development projects in the region, will bring to ten the number of consulates in the city, which has become an important consular center and a strategic international passage, particularly between Europe and Africa, + Le Républicain + underlined.

The visit to the Moroccan Sahara by a high-level US delegation was also commented by Senegalese news website + Senego +, which quoted the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, who stressed that the US government has already taken a step in establishing a diplomatic representation in Dakhla, by opening a virtual consulate with an online presence.

MAP 12 January 2021