2023 Appropriation Bill: Government Pledges to Generalize Family Allowances According to Direct Aid Approach

The government will ensure, in 2023, the implementation of the generalization of family allowances according to an approach based on direct aid through the targeting of vulnerable categories and eligible for these allowances, said the framework paper of the appropriation bill for the year 2023.



Thus, pursuant to the High Royal Directions contained in the Throne Day Speech, the Executive will work towards the generalization of these allowances according to the set timetable, said the paper, addressed by the Head of Government to ministerial departments.



In this sense, the government will ensure the acceleration of the establishment of the Single Social Register, which is the main mechanism for channelling aid and ensuring its effectiveness, the same source added.



According to the framework paper, the government has made the establishment of the foundations of the social state, a strategic choice in the context of its program which includes among its principles, the institutionalization of social justice through the generalization of social protection and strengthening the responsibility of the state and its central role in the fight against poverty and reducing social disparities.

MAP 09 August 2022