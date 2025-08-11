Monday 11 August 2025

The Finance Bill for the 2026 fiscal year sets out four main priorities, in application of High Royal Guidelines, outlining the framework of a new phase, according to the guidance note for the bill addressed by the Head of Government to ministerial departments.

According to the note, the bill involves bolstering the Kingdom’s development, achieving a balance between economic development and social and spatial justice, enshrining the bases of the social State and accelerating major structural reforms, as well as preserving the stability of public finances.

These guidelines set the course for bolstering the Kingdom's emergence by leveraging growth, investment, and reform to strengthen economic resilience and enhance national competitiveness, the same source adds.

They also highlight the priority given by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to spatial justice, through bridging social and spatial disparities, in line with a balanced and inclusive development approach at the national level.

Morocco is therefore entering a new phase of transformation based on promoting employment, strengthening basic social services, preserving water resources, and integrated territorial development, the guidance note further emphasizes.

The 2026 Finance Bill also aims to bolster economic growth, in line with the Royal Guidelines set out in His Majesty the King's speech on the 26th Throne Day, through sustained investment, strengthening Morocco's global industries, and industrial growth to permanently position the Kingdom among global value chains.

This bill further places reducing social and spatial disparities at the heart of its action, covering in particular the promotion of employment, strengthening of basic social services, adopting a proactive and sustainable water resource management model, and launching integrated territorial upgrading projects.

Strengthening of the State’s social action towards a more targeting and efficient approach, through generalizing direct aid, expanding social coverage, access to housing and boosting households' purchasing power, remains one of the government’s priorities.

The 2026 PLF thus marks a clear shift towards a targeted and efficient impact in implementing public policies.

(MAP: 11 August 2025)