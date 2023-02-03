AU PSC Adopts 'Tangier Declaration' on Promoting Peace-Security-Development Nexus, Decides to Submit it to AU Summit

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) has adopted the "Tangier Declaration" on promoting the link between peace, security and development in Africa and decided to submit it for consideration and adoption by the 36th Summit of the pan-African organization scheduled for mid-February.

The PSC of the AU "adopts the Declaration of the AU Assembly on the promotion of the link between Peace, Security and Development in Africa, entitled 'Tangier Declaration'" and decides to submit it "for consideration and adoption by the Assembly of the Union at the 36th Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government to be held in February 2023," the Council said in a statement issued on Thursday at the end of its 1134th meeting held on 27 January on the review of the Tangier Declaration.

The PSC "welcomes the holding of the AU Political Conference on promoting the link between Peace, Security and Development in Africa, which took place from 25 to 27 October 2022 in Tangier (Kingdom of Morocco), and which brought together multiple stakeholders, including AU Member States, AU bodies and institutions, regional economic communities, representatives of the United Nations and its agencies, African development institutions, civil society organizations, academia, professionals, youth and women's groups, and development partners," the statement said.

The PSC, the statement added, "pays tribute to the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco for its efforts in hosting the AU Political Conference on promoting the link between Peace, Security and Development in Africa" and "commends the AU Commission, in collaboration with the Kingdom of Morocco and all relevant partners, for successfully organizing the AU Political Conference".

The PSC also expresses "its deep appreciation to all partners and stakeholders for the support provided to ensure the success of the Political Conference and their participation, and calls on AU Member States, the AU Commission, the Regional Economic Communities and partners to work towards the implementation of the Tangier Declaration in a well-coordinated manner, and on the AU Commission to lead these initiatives to ensure synergy and broad participation of all stakeholders working on the nexus of peace, security and development”.

MAP: 03 February 2023