Autonomy Plan, Solution to End Conflict over Sahara

The autonomy plan proposed by Morocco in its southern provinces is likely to end the conflict over the Moroccan Sahara and promote development in the region, the Human Rights Forum of the Mexican State of Oaxaca has pointed out.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Human Rights Forum calls on NGOs from Mexico and Latin America, concerned by international issues related to peace and conflict resolution, to "support resolutions so as to achieve the legitimate aspirations of the African and Arab peoples for integration and development".

In this regard, the NGO urges the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the national parliaments of the countries of the region "to adopt a clear and objective position" on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.

The Mexican organization highlights the two working visits to the region and the permanent contacts with civil society associations in the Moroccan Sahara.

The Human Rights Forum of the State of Oaxaca welcomes the appeal of the organization "IOPS-Activate International Humanitarian Law For Peace" to support the position of the Kingdom on the Sahara, noting that it is an "open and transparent position" calling on the parties to support the implementation of the autonomy plan in this part of the Kingdom.

The same source also expresses its support for the recent declaration signed by a group of 23 countries clearly supporting Morocco's territorial integrity within the various international bodies, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

The NGO also welcomes the recent reactivation of the Mexico-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group aimed at strengthening the rapprochement between the two countries and the exchange of information and experiences in various fields, as well as promoting dialogue, cooperation and consultation on matters of common interest as well as South-South cooperation.

MAP 27 October 2020