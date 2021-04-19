Baccalaureate: Unified National Exam Slated on June 8-12

The tests for the unified national baccalaureate exam 2020-2021 will take place on June 8 to 12, the Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on Monday, adding that the unified regional examination (1st year of baccalaureate) will take place from May 27 to June 1.

The tests for the scientific, technical and professional branches of the national exam are scheduled between June 8 and 10, while the literary and original education tests will take place on the 11 and 12 of the same month, said the same source.

Regarding the regional exam, candidates from the scientific, technical and professional pole will take the tests on May 31 and June 1, while the literary and original education tests will be held on June 3 and 4, noted the same source, saying that the regional exam for free candidates will be held on May 27 and 28.

The standardized regional examination for middle schools is scheduled on June 18 and 19, while the provincial examination for obtaining the certificate of completion of elementary school (6th grade) will be organized on the 22 of the same month.

It was decided to adopt an updated frame of reference to determine the examination subjects, in the light of the differentiated execution rates of the programs in the different cycles, as established by the General Inspectorate of Educational Affairs.

MAP 19 avril 2021