Casablanca: Distribution of Coronavirus Vaccine in Regions Starts

The Moroccan authorities began, Monday in Casablanca, the distribution operation of the vaccine against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the regions, ahead of the launch, this week, of a national large-scale vaccination operation, sources on the premises reported.

The first trucks loaded with vaccine doses left, in the morning, the Autonomous Refrigeration Authority of Casablanca (RAFC), where the vaccines are stored under very tight security conditions.

Morocco received, last Friday, a first batch of the British vaccine Astrazeneca, manufactured in India, and it will receive, this Wednesday, the first consignment of the SinoPharm vaccine, from China.

Pursuant to the High Royal Instructions, Morocco acquired a quantity of vaccines sufficient for 33 million inhabitants (66 million doses of vaccines).

MAP 25 January 2021