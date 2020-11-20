Chairwoman of Poland-Morocco Friendship Group at Polish Senate Welcomes Restoration of Civil and Commercial Traffic in Guerguarat

Chairwoman of the Poland-Morocco Friendship Group at the Polish Senate Joanna Sekula has welcomed the restoration of civil and commercial movement in the border post of Guerguarat.

In a letter sent to Morocco's ambassador in Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun, Mrs. Sekula welcomed "the reestablishment of civil and commercial traffic in the buffer zone of Guerguarat which enables to ensure the fundamental principle of the free movement of people and goods''.

Ms. Sekula underlined that "on the international scene, the Kingdom has been able to demonstrate on several occasions its essential role in the region and even beyond, particularly in the context of the fight against terrorism but also on diplomatic issues such as in Libya where the active contribution of Morocco to promote Libyan dialogue was very useful".

She also noted that "over the past few years, Morocco has undertaken important political and social reforms, in particular on the issue of human rights, which allows it to be today a reference in the Arab world''.

The constitutional reform initiated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in 2011, which strengthens the principle of separation and balance of powers in order to ensure the democratic functioning of institutions, has brought Morocco into a new era and has turned the country in fact intoan example to follow," she pointed out.

The chairwoman of the Poland-Morocco friendship group at the Senate also underlined that "Morocco's economic development, its social reforms, its political and security stability as well as its strategic role in sub-Saharan Africa, make it a privileged partner of Europe and particularly Poland''.

