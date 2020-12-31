Coronavirus Pandemic at Center of Bait Mal Al-Quds Asharif 2020 Annual Report

The Coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions on the action of institutions in the holy city was at the center of the annual report published by the Bait Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency for the year 2020.

The report focuses on the pandemic which, according to the Agency, requires exceptional work to support hospitals and educational institutions that are among the sectors affected by the pandemic.

According to the report, thanks to HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, the Agency was able to set up an emergency program of a quarter of a million US dollars, in order to organize its interventions, in coordination with the network of Eastern Al Quds hospitals, the directorate of education and teaching and Al-Quds University, and in cooperation with a number of associations that contributed to the social assistance operation for the benefit of more than 500 needy families, in full respect of the health security conditions of workers and beneficiaries.

The Agency continued to implement HM the King's instructions by bestowing on its work in Al-Quds a social dimension, while continuing its social assistance programs without interruption and fulfilling all its obligations, without delay, towards its partners in Al-Quds, which strengthens its credibility with operational institutions.

The Bait Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency organized, as part of the development of a common vision that spurs innovation and initiative, a consultative meeting with more than 20 institutions and civil coalitions, which ended by setting the characteristics of the development model that guarantees the protection of Al Quds and the preservation of its religious and cultural heritage as well as its legal status, the report said.

MAP 30 December 2020