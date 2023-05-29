Council of Government to Convene on Thursday

A Council of Government will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, according to a statement issued by the Head of Government's department on Monday.

At the beginning of its proceedings, the Council will hear a presentation by the Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports on the data and new features of the 2023 baccalaureate exams, as well as a presentation by the Minister of Agriculture, Sea Fishing, Rural Development and Water and Forests on preparations for Eid Al Adha, the same source said.

The Council will then examine three draft decrees, the first of which implements the law on civil status, while the second concerns the granting of State financial aid for agricultural investments made on the land of the Soulaliyate communities as part of the "melkisation", leasing and modernization of agricultural farms.

The third draft decree, the statement added, amends the decree establishing the Oujda export processing zone.

The Council will conclude its proceedings by examining proposals for appointments to high office in accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution, the same source concluded.

MAP: 29 mai 2023