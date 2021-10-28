COVID-19: Over 1,263,000 People Receive 3rd Dose (Health Ministry)

A total of 1,263,441 people have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry of Health said Wednesday.



A total of 24,053,942 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Morocco, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 21,835,545 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin.



According to the same source, 398 new COVID-19 cases and 309 recoveries were recorded in Morocco over the past 24 hours.



The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 945,201 while recoveries rise to 925,434, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.9%.



The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (187), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (129), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (19), Eastern Region (16), Fez-Meknes (14), Marrakech-Safi (12), Guelmim-Oued Noun (05), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (04), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (04), Draa-Tafilalet (04), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (03) and Souss-Massa (01).



As for coronavirus-related deaths, they rose to 14.657 (fatality rate of 1.5%) with 11 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (03), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (03), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (02), Fez-Meknes (01), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (01) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (01).



The number of active cases stands at 5,120, including 290 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 27 October 2021