COVID-19: State of Health Emergency Extended until October 31, 2021

The Government Council, which convened Monday in Rabat, has decided to extend until October 31, 2021, the state of health emergency throughout the entire national territory, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Thus, the Council approved the draft decree n° 2.21.643 modifying the decree n° 2.21.507 relating to the extension of the period of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said a press release issued at the end of the Council.

"As part of public authorities' efforts to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of the measures and arrangements taken to deal with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, this draft decree seeks to extend the effective date of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory till Sunday October 31, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.", the release added.

MAP 23 August 2021