CSMD: Key Figures of General Report

Rabat - Here are the key figures of the general report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Development Model (CSMD), presented during a ceremony chaired by HM King Mohammed VI, on Tuesday at the Royal Palace of Fez:

- The reforms and projects proposed in the new development model (NMD) will require additional public funding of 4% of GDP annually in the start-up phase (2022-2025) and 10% of GDP at cruising speed by 2030.

- The main projects of the NMD, because of their transformational scope, would promote the transition to a new level of annual GDP growth that could reach 6% on average as of 2025 and 7% as of 2030.

- Reducing gender inequalities, particularly in terms of access to employment, would generate additional annual GDP growth between 0.2% and 1.95%.

- The target to be reached by 2035 for the NMD result indicators:

Economy:

• GDP per capita (in dollars purchasing power parity - PPP): 16,000

• The share of private investment in total investment: 65%

• The number of exporting companies: 12,000

• The number of young fast-growing companies: 3,000

• The number of patents submitted annually: 1,000

• Energy cost for energy-guzzling industries: 0.5 MAD/KWh

• The number of listed companies: 300

• The contribution of the social economy to value added: 8%

• Industrial value added of medium or high technology: 50%

• Global value chain participation index (2 sub-indicators, upstream and downstream): 60%

Human capital:

• Human capital index: 0.75

• The proportion of pupils enrolled in the first year of elementary school who complete their compulsory education and obtain a general or vocational diploma: 90%

• 15-year-old pupils reaching the minimum proficiency level (level 2 of the PISA scale) in reading, mathematics and science: 75%

• Increase the proportion of the population covered by basic health care: 100% by 2025

• Density of nursing staff per 1,000 inhabitants (SDGs): 4.5

• Direct health expenditure paid by households: 30%

• Annual budget for culture: 1%

Inclusion:

• Share of NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) among young people: 15%

• Zero working girls under 15, Zero out-of-school girls under 15, Zero underage marriage.

• Women's activity rate: 45%

• Women appointed by decree to senior positions: 35%

• Share of the informal sector in salaried employment: 20%

• Share of formal employment in total employment: 80%

Sustainability and living environment:

• Share of desalinated water and treated wastewater in total water consumption (2 sub-indicators, desalinated and purified): 15%

• Multidimensional local development index: 0.85

• Household waste recycling rate: 50%

• Green areas: Minimum 10 m2 per inhabitant

• Average rate of travel between place of residence and workplace in the city: 30 minutes

• Share of renewables in total energy consumption: 30 to 40%

Governance and administration:

• Government effectiveness index: 1

• Global Open Data Index: Position 30/122

• Digitization of all administrative procedures for citizens and companies

• 80% of administrative authorizations eliminated and replaced by specifications

• Citizen satisfaction rate with public services: 80%

Digital:

• Zero digital white zones and a connection at a speed to ensure remote education in all territories by 2025

• Share of the digital in GDP: 5% by 2030

• Foreign direct investments invested in digital technology: 10% of total FDI by 2030

• Competences trained in digital technology: 50,000 per year, all specialties and levels combined

• Online service index: 0.9

- More than 9,700 people interacted directly with the Committee, 1,600 through hearings and listening sessions and 8,000 through extended consultation mechanisms.

The Committee also received more than 6,600 written contributions, including 270 handed ones, 2,530 submitted to the online platform, and 3,800 from the call for contributions by students, high school students and inmates.

