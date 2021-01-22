Digital Platform Dedicated to Regional Investment Centers Improved Quality of Investor-Oriented Services - Minister Delegate

The digital platform dedicated to Regional Investment Centers (CRI) "www.cri-invest.ma" has helped improve the quality of administrative services provided to investors, said Thursday in Rabat, the Minister Delegate to Minister of Interior, Noureddine Boutayeb.

In a presentation during the Government Council, held through video conference under the chairmanship of Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, the official highlighted the government's commitment to improving the quality of administrative services provided to investors.

Boutayeb also highlighted the need to unify investor-related administrative efforts, said Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government Spokesman, Saaid Amzazi, in a statement read at a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The digital platform has reduced the time required to study investment files and increased by 30% the number of investment projects examined and dealt with by the Regional Investment Centers, compared to the same period last year, the minister delegate observed.

The establishment of this platform is part of an integrated project to reform the Regional Investment Centers and endow them with the necessary powers to carry out their role, he added.

According to Boutayeb, this reform is based on three main axes relating to the restructuring of these centers, the creation of a unified regional investment commission and the simplification of procedures related to investment files at the regional and central levels.

MAP 21 January 2021