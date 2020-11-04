El Salvador Expresses Support for Morocco's Autonomy Initiative and Territorial Integrity

El Salvador expressed, Tuesday before the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly, its support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative in the Sahara and for Morocco's territorial integrity and national sovereignty over its southern provinces.

"El Salvador supports the efforts made by the Kingdom of Morocco to achieve a political, realistic, pragmatic and lasting solution to this regional dispute. To this end, and in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2494, El Salvador deems that the autonomy initiative, presented by the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations in 2007, constitutes a viable solution, in full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco and its national sovereignty," Ambassador Egriselda Lopez, Permanent Representative of El Salvador to the UN told the Committee.

She also reaffirmed her country's support for the political process led under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General, "with the objective of reaching a negotiated and mutually acceptable political solution" to this regional dispute.

The ambassador also welcomed the holding of two roundtables on the Moroccan Sahara issue, which brought together Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the polisario, as well as the agreement expressed by the four participants to meet at a third roundtable in the same format.

MAP 04 November 2020