Entry into Gaza of Large Part of Humanitarian Aid Sent on High Instructions of HM the King to Palestinian Populations

A large part of the humanitarian aid sent on the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for the benefit of the Palestinian populations, has entered the Gaza Strip in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent.

The Moroccan humanitarian aid, comprising 25 tonnes of foodstuffs, water, medicines and other medical products, was transported on board two Moroccan military aircraft which landed last Wednesday at El Arich airport (eastern Egypt).

As part of the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to send emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers, large quantities of food aid and medical products were distributed last Thursday at the Palestinian Red Crescent Association hospital in Al-Quds.

In a press release, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency stated that the aid had been earmarked for the main hospitals and social establishments dealing with emergency medical and social cases resulting from developments in the Gaza Strip.

MAP: 01 November 2023