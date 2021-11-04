Government Committed to Implementing Plan to Generalize Social Protection in 2022 (Akhannouch)

The government is committed to implementing, in 2022, the plan to generalize social protection, launched by HM King Mohammed VI, said, Wednesday in Rabat, Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.



In a statement to the press on the sidelines of a government meeting he chaired on social policies, Akhannouch said that the sectors involved in the plan to generalize social protection will focus on accelerating the implementation of this strategic project to which His Majesty the King attaches great importance in order to expand, gradually, the base of beneficiaries of social protection during the next year.



The Head of Government also explained that this project aims to provide all citizens with social protection including sickness benefit and access to health services at preferential conditions, recalling that 11 million Moroccans currently benefit from the Compulsory Health Insurance (AMO) with a view to its generalization in the future to all segments of society.

MAP 03 November 2021