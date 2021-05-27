Head of Government: Cabinet will Examine Report on New Development Model To Interact Effectively with Its Content in Its Field of ​​Competence

Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani stressed, on Thursday, that the government will examine the report on the new development model whose presentation ceremony was chaired, on Tuesday, by HM King Mohammed VI, to interact effectively with its content relating both to its field of ​​competence and to the various projects carried out by the government.

El Otmani noted that this occasion was an important moment awaited by all Moroccans since HM the King instructed the president of the Ad-hoc Committee on this model and its members at the time of their appointment to open a broad dialogue with the various institutional actors as well as with political parties, civil society and all citizens with a view to developing a report on the new development model, said government spokesperson, Saaïd Amzazi in a statement read at a press briefing following the weekly cabinet meeting.

In this regard, the Head of Government noted that the model followed, until now, by Morocco and which helped to have achievements requires renovation to support the changes and developments experienced by our country, as well as the world to transcend the obstacles and meet the challenges of the time.

He recalled that HM the King called, on this occasion, for interacting with the result of this work and to put it at the service of the development of our country and the well-being of citizens, adding that the Sovereign also invited the government and the various stakeholders and institutions, each in their field of ​​competence, to participate and actively contribute to the implementation of the relevant recommendations of this report.

The Head of Government thanked all citizens and the forces of civil society for their contribution, which made it possible to reach this historic moment, stressing the imperative of initiate the implementation of the content of the report and its forward-looking vision extending until 2035, said Amzazi.

MAP 27 mai 2021