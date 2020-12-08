Health Ministry: Influenza Immunization Not a Contraindication to Covid19 Vaccination

Flu vaccination is not a contraindication to the Covid-19 vaccination that Morocco is preparing for the coming weeks, said Tuesday in Rabat an official of the Ministry of Health.

"It is sufficient to respect a two to three week interval between the two vaccines," the head of the communicable diseases division at the epidemiology and disease control department at the health ministry, Abdelkrim Meziane Belfkih told the press.

The official, who presented the bimonthly report on the Covid-19 epidemiological situation, called for a massive participation in the seasonal flu vaccination campaign, noting that as a preventive measure, the health ministry launched a month ago the vaccination campaign against the various seasonal flu viruses.

This year, the department has used a new vaccine that contains antibodies against all four types of the flu virus: two A types and two B types, he said.

The vaccination is intended for a population that is generally vulnerable to seasonal flu, namely the elderly, people who suffer from chronic diseases that are accompanied by a decrease in immunity, pregnant women and children under 6, the official explained.

According to the official, the ministry of health will provide free vaccination for three categories: health professionals, pregnant women and hemodialysis patients whether they are cared for in public or private facilities.

He also said that the health department encourages the elderly and people with other medical conditions to be vaccinated, in line with the major guidelines of the World Health Organization.

A national prevention campaign against the seasonal flu was launched on November 2 by the Ministry. It targeted pregnant women, people with chronic conditions such as chronic kidney failure, diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease, people aged 65 and over and children under 5.

MAP 08 December 2020