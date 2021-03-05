Jordanian Consulate in Laâyoune: Reaffirmation of Historical Sovereignty of Morocco over All Its Territory (Jordanian Lawyer)

The opening, on Thursday, of a consulate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the Moroccan city of Laâyoune is a reaffirmation of Morocco's historical right to sovereignty over its entire territory, Jordanian professor of international law, Omar Mahmoud Amr, said.

In a statement to MAP, Amr stressed that the opening of a Jordanian consulate in Laâyoune in the Moroccan Sahara is a reaffirmation of Morocco's historical, unwavering and full right to sovereignty of over the whole of its territory and this, in accordance with international law.

He added that the inauguration of this consular representation constitutes at the same time a way to close Arab ranks regarding crucial causes and also reflects the solidity of fraternal relations rooted in history between the two countries and brotherly peoples.

The consolidation of the sovereignty of Morocco over all of its lands helps to initiate a comprehensive development of all Moroccan regions, which will promote the prosperity, progress and development of the populations of these regions, said the Jordanian lawyer.

For him, the Sahara has been throughout history an integral part of the territory of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan opened on Thursday a consulate general in Laayoune, the 11th diplomatic representation inaugurated in the capital of the Moroccan Sahara just over a year ago.

The opening ceremony of this consulate was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Al-Safadi.

MAP 04 March 2021