Libyan House of Representatives Seeks to Form Small Interim Government Representative of All Regions of the Country, Speaker Says

The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, stressed, Friday in Rabat, that the House seeks to form a small interim government that represents the various Libyan regions.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the end of talks with the Moroccan minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, the Libyan official said that the House of Representatives will hold a session to give confidence to the interim government, noting that once it wins a vote of confidence, the government will then be approved by the elected legislature in the country.

This stage in Libya is that of settling disputes between the various Libyan parties, said Saleh, noting that the interim government must include people from all regions of the country.

The Libyan House of Representatives wants the interim government to meet the needs of the Libyan people in terms of food, medicine and liquidity, he said, stressing the need to respect what has been agreed in Morocco regarding the appointment to sovereignty posts.

After noting that Libya has faced, since the beginning of the crisis, problems, foreign interference and attempts to sow discord between the parties, Saleh underlined that an initiative based on the sharing of executive power and sovereignty posts between the country's three provinces was proposed in April 2020, and will be implemented in the coming days.

The Libyan official also expressed his gratitude to Morocco, his King, government and people, for its constant interest regarding the Libyan issue and its contribution to the settlement of the Libyan crisis.

MAP 26 February 2021